John Adcox, Smyrna

Mr. John Adcox, age 84 of Smyrna, Tennessee (formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee) passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a Member of Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna, Tennessee. John was a Veteran having served in the U. S. Navy, Air Force and Marines. He was retired from Kroger Co. Warehouse with 20 years’ service. Above all he was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend to all who met him along Life’s Journey. He is preceded in death by Parents: Elmer & Lela Adcox; Grandson: Jeffery Wayne Adcox, Jr.; Brothers: Jim, Bob, and Harold; Sisters: Betty Jane, Frances, Shirley, Janice

He is survived by:

Wife of 62 years: Naomia Adcox of Smyrna, Tennessee

Sons: John Adcox, Jr. (Teresa) of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jeffery Wayne Adcox, Sr. (Karen) of LaVerene, Tennessee

David Michael Adcox, Sr. of Smyrna, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren & 15 Great-Grandchildren

Brother: Rolland Adcox of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

Many Friends in the Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, February 12, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Dan Dale, officiating along with eulogies by his sons. Interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee, with Full-Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. John Adcox

