Mary Silvey, Oliver Springs

Mary Silvey, age 81, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Thursday, February 8, 2018 at her home while surrounded by her family.

Mary was born December 4, 1936, in Roane County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member and pianist of Orchard View Baptist Church. She was also a former member of Kellytown Baptist Church where she played the piano for 40 years.

Mrs. Silvey worked at the old Hosiery Mill, Ortec, and retired from American Magnetics. She loved to go camping, flowers, music, playing the piano and organ at churches and weddings, and most importantly she loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Lois Stripling and by a daughter-in-law, Regina Silvey.

Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald “Bill” Silvey of Oliver Springs; by her sons: Mark Silvey and Mike Silvey both of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Rachael Silvey, Pamela Watkins, and Tabitha Barbeau and husband Alex; by a sister, Pat Sharp and husband, Sterling of Knoxville; by special family friends: Charlene Berkenstock and Kathy Gambrell and by special cousins: Pete Hatfield, and Susan McGhee.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 11, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Joe Samples and Matt Reed officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, February 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Oliver Springs Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thank you to Covenant Hospice, Home Health and the MMC staff for their care of Mary during her illness. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Orchard View Baptist Church building fund. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Silvey family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

