Obituaries

Edith Shillings, Elverton Community

Ms. Edith Shillings, age 98, of Elverton Community passed away Tuesday February 6, 2018 at NHC Health Care in Oak Ridge. She retired from Roane Hosiery and was a member of Elverton Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Tommy Shilling.

Son: Donald Shillings.

She is survived by two sons: Lewis Shillings and David Shillings.

Daughter: Sue Hollshed.

Daughter-in-law: Louise Shillings.

Thirteen grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday February 9, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at Noon with Bro. Roger Buck officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

