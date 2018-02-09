Obituaries

Patsy Brummitt, Harriman

Ms. Patsy Brummitt, age 74, passed away Tuesday February 6, 2018 at her son’s home. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Patsy enjoyed working, she retired from Roane Medical Center and worked at many nursing homes in Roane County. She also liked camping and boating.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Brummitt.

Parents: Harvey and Louise Armes.

Two sisters: Mildred Walker and Lulubell Hendrickson.

She is survived by her son: Glenn Armes.

Brother: Buck and wife Nancy Armes.

Five sisters: Carlyon, Mona, Imogene, Loudene and Peggy.

One grandson: landon Armes.

Along with a many other family, friends and loved one.

The family will receive friends Saturday February 10, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services will follow be Sunday February 11, 2018 in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Brummitt family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

