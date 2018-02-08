Obituaries

Elmer Thomas Price, Clinton

Elmer Thomas Price, age 84, a resident of Clinton passed away, Wednesday, February 7, 2017, at his home, while surrounded by his family. He was born April 9, 1933 in Fentress County and has been living in this area since 1954.

Thomas was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He retired from Martin Marietta, working at both the Y-12 and K-25 plants as a brick mason. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Gordon and Hailey Mae Wright Price and by brothers: Noah Price and Oliver Price; by sisters: Betty Mullins, Demple Smith, Annie Johnson, Ruth Hall, and Flossie Norregaard.

Mr. Price is survived by his wife, Ruby Cook Price of Clinton; by children: Barbara Gardner of Oak Ridge, Jerry Wayne Price of Maryville, and Jack Elmer Price of Clinton; by grandchildren: Jessica Nicole Ellam, Jack Elmer Price, Jr., and Anville Brook Legg; by great grandchildren: Alexis and Kelsey Price, Isabella and Adriana Ellam, and Avery Legg; by sisters: Flonnie Carter and husband, Pete of Byrdstown, Catherine Linder of Grimsley, and Jessie Padgett and husband, Robert of Byrdstown

He is also survived by brothers-in-law: Dewey Cook and wife, Christine of Grimsley, and Otis Cook and wife, Jeanelle of Crossville; by sisters-in-law, Ethel Ramsey of Grimsley, Julie Copeland of Livingston, Joyce Adkins of Jamestown, Reba Inman and husband, Joe of Clinton and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, February 10, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls and David Johnson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 10:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Price family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

