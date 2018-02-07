Obituaries

Mrs. Avilene (Ann) Adkins Peterman,

Mrs. Avilene (Ann) Adkins Peterman was born in Deer Lodge, TN, on September 9, 1927, and died on February 6, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James Stanley Peterman; parents LC and Etta Adkins; and siblings, Eugene Adkins, Christine Edwards, Billy Adkins, and Thomas E. Adkins. She is survived by her sister Eula Waddell (Loyall, KY); her sister Betty Arnold and brother-in-law Richard (Sugar Hill, GA); daughter Gina Peterman (Angier, NC); son James Peterman and daughter-in-law Mona (Raleigh, NC); grandchildren Ben Peterman and granddaughter-in-law Meredith (Atlanta, GA), Matt Peterman (Fort Mill, SC), and Anna Peterman (Auburn, AL).

Ann lived most of her adult life in Harriman, TN, where she raised her family with her beloved husband. She worked for many years as a Teaching Assistant in the Harriman City Schools where she lovingly nurtured 1st and 2nd grade students. She was active in the community and loved to serve wherever needed at church, first as a member of the Harriman Church of Christ and later as a member of Central Church of Christ.

In 2000, following the death of Stanley, Ann relocated to Angier, NC, to be near her children and grandchildren. During these years she was a faithful member of the Raleigh Church of Christ. She has blessed the lives of those who knew her and in her final days reminisced about the many friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Ann Peterman was known for her gentle spirit, tender heart, and selfless generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Ann’s memory be honored with donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Agape of North Carolina, www.agapeofnc.org.

Arrangements are as Follows: A memorial service will be held at the Raleigh Church of Christ, 911 Barringer Drive, on Thursday evening, February 8, at 7:00pm. Graveside service and burial, coordinated by Evans Mortuary, will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN, at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 17. Friends and family are invited to gather at Evans Mortuary, 805 N. Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, TN, prior to the service.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Peterman Family

