Obituaries
James Edward “J.E” Treadway, Rockwood
Mr. James Edward “J.E” Treadway, age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 5, 2018 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a Member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Graduate of the RHS Class of 1958. He was retired from Bellsouth (AT&T) with 33 years’ service. J. E. was an Avid Fisherman and Hunter. He was preceded in death by Parents: John Ed & Arvelene Treadway; Son: James Christopher Treadway; Several Aunts and Uncles
He is survived by:
Wife of 48 years: Linda Lou Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Teresa Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee
Pamela Cross (Dave) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Sons: Timothy Treadway of Rockwood, Tennessee
Patrick Murphy of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Jessica Murphy Myers (J. T.) of Midtown, Tennessee
Eli Murphy of Harriman, Tennessee
Hannah Davis of Rockwood, Tennessee
1 Great- Granddaughter: Emerson Myers of Midtown, Tennessee
Brother: Jerry Treadway (Brenda) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Family and Friends will gather at Roane Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 2:00pm for Graveside Services with Rev. Lewis Capps, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. James Edward “J. E.” Treadway