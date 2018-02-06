Obituaries
Rhonda Clowers Clayburn, Rockwood
Rhonda Clowers Clayburn, age 60 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away of Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed skiing, watersports, and horseback riding. Rhonda was preceded by her Father: Willis Allen Clowers; Sister: Illine King; Brother: Jerry Dean Clowers
She is survived by:
Daughter: Retha Ward of Kingston, Tennessee
Chasity Hope Galyon of Rockwood, Tennessee
4 Grandchildren and 3 Great- Grandchildren
Life Partner: Elmer Hodge of Rockwood, Tennessee
Mother: Martha Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Vivian Hufham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Barbara Clowers of California
Brothers: Van Allen Clowers of Trego, Montana
Charles Glen Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daryle Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Friend: Nikki Martens of Harriman, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Family will receive Friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm with Pastor Spencer Garner, officiating. Private Interment will be at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Rhonda Clowers Clayburn