Rhonda Clowers Clayburn, Rockwood

Rhonda Clowers Clayburn, age 60 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away of Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed skiing, watersports, and horseback riding. Rhonda was preceded by her Father: Willis Allen Clowers; Sister: Illine King; Brother: Jerry Dean Clowers

She is survived by:

Daughter: Retha Ward of Kingston, Tennessee

Chasity Hope Galyon of Rockwood, Tennessee

4 Grandchildren and 3 Great- Grandchildren

Life Partner: Elmer Hodge of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mother: Martha Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sisters: Vivian Hufham of Rockwood, Tennessee

Barbara Clowers of California

Brothers: Van Allen Clowers of Trego, Montana

Charles Glen Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daryle Clowers of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Friend: Nikki Martens of Harriman, Tennessee

Host of Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Family will receive Friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm with Pastor Spencer Garner, officiating. Private Interment will be at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Rhonda Clowers Clayburn

