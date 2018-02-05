Obituaries
Doris L. Poland, Rockwood
Mrs. Doris L. Poland, age 87 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at The Bridge Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood. Mrs. Poland was a Member of Caney Ford Baptist Church. She was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend to all who came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. She is preceded in death by Parents: Ellis and Mildred Gilliam; Husband: Carl E. Poland; Brothers: Ellis C. Gilliam, Hubert Owen Gilliam, Royce Edmund Gilliam, and Donald Ray Gilliam; Sisters: Joyce Louise Williams and Barbara Jean Worthington
She is survived by:
Sons: Dennis Carl Poland of Harriman, Tennessee
Robert Lynn Poland (Teresa) of Virginia
Kenneth Ardell Poland of Midtown, Tennessee
Daughters: Brenda Joyce Proctor of Ten Mile, Tennessee
Janice Louise Daniels of Rockwood, Tennessee
Juanita Carol Anderson (Louis) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Mildred Darlene Poland of Harriman, Tennessee
16 Grandchildren & 7 Great-Grandchildren
Brothers: Kenneth Earl Gilliam of Decatur, Tennessee
William Aurbin Gilliam (Darlene) of Florida
David Arnold Gilliam of Decatur, Tennessee
Sister: Evelyn Carol Scearey of Decatur, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins
Arrangements are as Follows:
Thursday, February 8, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 2:00pm, with Rev. Taylor Phelps, officiating. Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee following the Funeral.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Doris Poland