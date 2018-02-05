Obituaries

Doris L. Poland, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Doris L. Poland, age 87 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at The Bridge Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood. Mrs. Poland was a Member of Caney Ford Baptist Church. She was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend to all who came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. She is preceded in death by Parents: Ellis and Mildred Gilliam; Husband: Carl E. Poland; Brothers: Ellis C. Gilliam, Hubert Owen Gilliam, Royce Edmund Gilliam, and Donald Ray Gilliam; Sisters: Joyce Louise Williams and Barbara Jean Worthington

She is survived by:

Sons: Dennis Carl Poland of Harriman, Tennessee

Robert Lynn Poland (Teresa) of Virginia

Kenneth Ardell Poland of Midtown, Tennessee

Daughters: Brenda Joyce Proctor of Ten Mile, Tennessee

Janice Louise Daniels of Rockwood, Tennessee

Juanita Carol Anderson (Louis) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mildred Darlene Poland of Harriman, Tennessee

16 Grandchildren & 7 Great-Grandchildren

Brothers: Kenneth Earl Gilliam of Decatur, Tennessee

William Aurbin Gilliam (Darlene) of Florida

David Arnold Gilliam of Decatur, Tennessee

Sister: Evelyn Carol Scearey of Decatur, Tennessee

Host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

Arrangements are as Follows:

Thursday, February 8, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary at 2:00pm, with Rev. Taylor Phelps, officiating. Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee following the Funeral.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Doris Poland

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

