Jeromey Roberta Cole, Rockwood

Mrs. Jeromey Roberta Cole, age 77 of Rockwood, TN passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018. Jeromey was born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 10th, 1939 to Orvil Edwards and Lois Netti (Newlan) Edwards. She married Denny Hugh Cole of Rockwood, TN on August 16th, 1959. The couple lived in Rockwood for four years before relocating to Michigan where they raised their family until retiring in 2000. They returned to Rockwood where they enjoyed retirement and hosting their ever-growing family and were members of First Baptist Church of Rockwood, the church were they married 57 years ago.

Jeromey has always been known for her infectious Christmas spirit, her hearty laugh and having a kitchen filled with food, friends, and family. She led a life filled with laughter and love, she will be missed beyond words by all those who knew and loved her.

Jeromey was preceded in death by her brother Robert Edwards and parents.

Jeromey Cole is survived by her husband Denny Cole and children James Cole, John (Karen) Cole, Shannon (Jeff) Gabbert and Dennis Cole; granddaughters Brittany (Robert) Skeide, Amanda (Giovanni) Canete, Ryan (Cole) Alexander, Taylor Cole, and Kailey LaClare; great-grandsons Giovanni Canete, Cole Alexander Jr., Madden Skeide, and Brody Skeide, mother-in-law Beulah “Sue” Cole, along with several brothers and sisters in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are as Follows: A loving memorial in Jeromey’s honor will be held at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee on Tuesday, February 6th, 2018. Friends and Family will be received between 3pm and 5pm, and her service will begin at 5pm led by Rev. Marty Shodoan. Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Jeromey Roberta Cole.

Laughter really is the best medicine. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association. Or, plant a flower or tree in your own garden in her memory. She loved flowers.

