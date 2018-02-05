Obituaries

Nida Virginia Basler Keylon, Kingston

Nida Virginia Basler Keylon, age 87, of Kingston received her wings and joined her family in the house of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 4, 2018. She was born December 13, 1930 in Oakdale and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Nida was an avid gardener who enjoyed canning and cooking. She was also a great seamstress. Nida was Meme to her two grandchildren and treasured every minute spent with them. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, John Keylon; infant son, Bobby Keylon; granddaughter, Emily Rachel Keylon; parents, Jake & Rose Basler; sisters, Joann Lamance & Lois Carter; brothers, Delbert & Johnny Basler.

SURVIVORS

Sons Tommy Keylon & wife, Susan of Kingston

Scott Keylon & wife, Janice of Kingston

Grandchildren Courtney & Isaiah Keylon, both of Kingston

Sister Sarah Foust & husband, Ray of Harriman

Brother-in-law Ted Keylon & wife, Martha of Harriman

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Special appreciation to the caring staff at Jamestown Assisted Living and Caris Hospice for the fine care they showed to their mother during her final days.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kennith Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

