Obituaries

Elizabeth Alice “Lib” Thomas Robinson, Harriman (Midtown)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Elizabeth Alice “Lib” Thomas Robinson, age 87, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born December 1, 1930 in Roane County, Tennessee. She was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Harriman (Midtown) and enjoyed helping to raise her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Mrs. Robinson was a retired Transferor from Burlington Hosiery Mill and worked for many years alongside of her husband at Robinson’s Guitar Mart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate & Bonnie Poole Thomas; grandson, James Bryan Isham; brothers, Luke Thomas, Babe Thomas, Bill Thomas, Slick Thomas, and Hoss Thomas; and sister, Edith Lemons.

Survivors include:

Husband of 70 years: Paul Robinson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Children: Carolyn McNallie of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Linda Isham of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Grandchildren: Jamie Isham & wife, Jennifer of Harriman (Midtown), TN

David Isham of Knoxville, TN

Scott McNallie of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Great Grandchildren: Hayden & Mason Isham

Sister: Margaret Ferguson of Kingston, TN

Sister-in-law: Mary Jane Thomas of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law: Henry & Lula Belle Robinson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Alice “Lib” Thomas Robinson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

