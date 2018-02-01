Obituaries

Dawson Lee Harness, Oak Ridge

Dawson Lee Harness, 8 months, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. He was born on May 24, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. The son of Tommy Lee Harness and Morgan Juel Russell.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Tara Harness; maternal grandmother, Keri Russell; great Nanna, Grace Parks and great grandma Ollie Carter; paternal great grandfather, James Edward Harness; maternal aunts and uncles, Holden Russell, Mia Griffin, Hannah Mayfield, Kera and Kaden Russell; paternal aunt and uncle, Trinity and Christopher Harness; cousin, Nolan Griffin; maternal great aunts, Valerie (Matthew) Collins and Lori Russell; second cousins, Rylan Glenn, Raini Collins, and Wesley Steelman.

Dawson was preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Viner Harness; maternal great grandfather, Doyle Russell; paternal great aunt, Dolly Davis.

“He was a little angel that God gave to us. Dawson gave us more joy in his 8 months of life than we could ever imagine. He always woke up with a smile on his face.”

The family would like to thank everyone for the kind words and prayers.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with funeral service following at 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Frost Bottom Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Harness Family.

