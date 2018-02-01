Obituaries

Jewell Wanda Stone, Lake City

Jewell Wanda Stone, age 89, born June 30, 1928, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018. Born in Coal Creek, Tennessee, she lived in Lake City up until 2014 when she became a resident of NHRC of Andersonville. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, flowers, and watching and feeding the birds. A loving mother to James (Judy) Stone of Hobart, Indiana, and Lassie Scriver of Clinton, and grandmother to Wendy Elliott Kesterson (Brian) of Clinton, Joshua Elliott (Jessica Miller) of Johnson City, Justin Scriver (Tonya Braden) of Lake City, Lindsey Scriver (Geno Navarro) of Clinton, great grandmother to Sydney Kesterson, Carmen Navarro, Indie Jewell Scriver, Chase Scriver, and Carley Mae Navarro, sister to Bob Miller (Wanda) of Lake City, and Dorothy Geneva (late husband Joseph) Reed of Hobart, Indiana, sister-in-law to Mary Ruth Miller of Clinton, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jewell is preceded in death by her husband: Malcolm Stone, her parents, Carl and Mae Miller, brothers: Clarence (Wilma Jean) Miller, Eugene (Gerry) Miller, Earl Miller, Ralph Miller, Carl (Dolly) Miller, Charles (Sally) Miller, Luke (Violet) Wright, sisters: Mildred Hatmaker and Pearl Miller, and great grandson Jeremy Kesterson. As per Jewell’s request and desire, she donated her body to science through the University of Tennessee with Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Pine Hill Baptist Church, 705 Beech Grove Lane, Lake City, Tennessee from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

A memorial service to honor Jewell’s memory will be held following visitation at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2018 with Pastor Lynn Mowery officiating.

You can also view Jewell’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

