James Douglas Frazier, Clinton

James Douglas Frazier, 79, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Tennova, Physicians Regional.

Born February 25, 1938, in Covington, Kentucky. He graduated the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He began his Tennessee career at Hoskins Drug Store in 1961 and retired from CVS Clinton, March 2003. He fell in love with and married a young lady, Bobbie Walker Frazier, that he would see riding her bike when they were children. Next to his personal relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she was the most important person in his life. He loved and cared for her until her passing in 2009. In addition to ministering as a pharmacist, he faithfully served his church, Black Oak Baptist Clinton, in many leadership capacities. He loved his family. Whether it was trips with his brothers or his annual week at the beach with his daughters and grandkids each summer playing dominoes and Chinese checkers. He also enjoyed going to dinner with friends and game night. He found joy in his retirement by spending time serving the church and participating in visitation and lunch each week with cherished friends.

Proceeded in death by father, James R. Frazier, mother Opal Burris Frazier, and spouse Bobbie W. Frazier.

Survived by daughters Cindy Gilliam, (Bob) of Clinton and Emily Carringer, (Chuck) of Knoxville.

Grandchildren Zach Carringer, (Kelly), Maggie Carringer and Xen Gilliam.

Brothers Dan Frazier, (Claudia), Covington, KY, Rich Frazier (Judy), Cincinnati, OH, and Tim Frazier (Cathy), Covington, KY

Cousin Dave Hanna, (Jovita), Edgewood, KY

Several beloved nieces and nephews

Receiving of friends will be Friday, February 2, from 5-7pm at Black Oak Baptist Church, Clinton, TN with the funeral service to follow.

Interment will be Saturday, February 3, at 10:00 am at Black Oak Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Doug would want donations sent to Black Oak Baptist, 236 Black Oak Rd. Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

