Obituaries
Bill Chaney, Kingston
Bill Chaney, age 65 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his residence with his family by his side. Mr. Chaney attended Braxton Chapel AME Zion Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Bill was a Retired Tow Truck Mechanic with many years of Service in the industry. Mr. Chaney was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed Nascar Racing (#24). Above all, he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend who will be missed very much by all. He is preceded in death by: Parents, 2 Grandchildren
Bill is survived by:
Wife: Norma Chaney of Kingston, Tennessee
Daughter: Jennifer Wrath of Kingston, Tennessee
Son: Brendan Chaney (Amber) of Michigan
Sons: William Chaney II “Billy” (Deidre) of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Nathan Chaney (Jenny) of Michigan
Adopted Granddaughter: Brenna Chaney of Kingston Tennessee
10 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Grandchild
4 Brothers: Larry Jones (Cheryl) of Austin, Texas
Gary Jones (Petra) of Battle Creek, Michigan
Sam Jones of Tennessee
Grant Chaney of Battle Creek, Michigan
Sister: Sherry Hopkins (Lee) of Alcoa, Tennessee
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 2:00pm in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier highway knoxville, Tennessee. Full Military honors by the Volunteer State Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Bill Chaney