Bill Chaney, Kingston

Bill Chaney, age 65 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his residence with his family by his side. Mr. Chaney attended Braxton Chapel AME Zion Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Bill was a Retired Tow Truck Mechanic with many years of Service in the industry. Mr. Chaney was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed Nascar Racing (#24). Above all, he was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend who will be missed very much by all. He is preceded in death by: Parents, 2 Grandchildren

Bill is survived by:

Wife: Norma Chaney of Kingston, Tennessee

Daughter: Jennifer Wrath of Kingston, Tennessee

Son: Brendan Chaney (Amber) of Michigan

Sons: William Chaney II “Billy” (Deidre) of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Nathan Chaney (Jenny) of Michigan

Adopted Granddaughter: Brenna Chaney of Kingston Tennessee

10 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Grandchild

4 Brothers: Larry Jones (Cheryl) of Austin, Texas

Gary Jones (Petra) of Battle Creek, Michigan

Sam Jones of Tennessee

Grant Chaney of Battle Creek, Michigan

Sister: Sherry Hopkins (Lee) of Alcoa, Tennessee

Family and friends will meet Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 2:00pm in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier highway knoxville, Tennessee. Full Military honors by the Volunteer State Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Bill Chaney

