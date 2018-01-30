Obituaries

Peggy Sue Boling, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Peggy Sue Boling, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 at her home. She was born April 24, 1958 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Peggy was of the Baptist faith and was a caring person who always helped those in need. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Boling; and grandmother, Nancy Baker.

Survivors include:

Mother: Mildred Rosser of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Alysia Dietrich of Rockwood, TN

Amanda Boles of Roane County, TN

Grandchildren: Kristian Draper, Austin Draper, Destiny Boles, D.J. Mathis, Jaden Mathis, Braden Boles, Christopher Bo Diesel Latham, and Ethan Dietrich

Sister: Cathy Armes & husband, Danny of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Tony Morris of Morgan County, TN

Sister: Sherry Morris of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Rodney Ryans of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Marvin Morris of Kingston, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 12:00 noon in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Rev. Carl Armes officiating. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center – Methodist in Oak Ridge and request any memorial contributions be made to them. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Peggy Sue Boling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

