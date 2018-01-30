Obituaries

Alfred John Dexter, Clinton

Alfred John Dexter age 69 of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with Jesus January 28, 2018. He was born and raised in New Jersey, and drafted to serve in Vietnam in 1967. Following a long painful battle with the effects of Agent Orange, Al has gone home.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother.

He leaves his loving wife Rhonda, son Jared Davis and his wife Tiffany Todd, and their beloved daughters Abbygail and Caroline, mother in law Sue Pyle and sister in law Darlene and Mitchel Abshire and their children, cousins Jan and Gary Kamen and their family.

There will be a memorial service at Freeway Church of God 3282 Hinds Creek Road, Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 12 noon. Followed by an inurnment at Piney Grove Baptist Church 1412 East Wolf Valley Road.

All are invited to return to Freeway Church after inurnment for potluck and fellowship.

