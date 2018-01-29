Obituaries

Naomi Irish, Rockwood

Mrs. Naomi Irish, age 92, a former resident of Rockwood, TN passed away at the home of her son, Dennis in Knoxville, TN where she had resided the past 5 years. Naomi was born in Rockwood, and was preceded in death by her parents Maude & Thomas True. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Lester, Thomas Jr., Allen, and Lebert True; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Irish. Naomi was an active lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She loved to cook, and making cookies was her specialty. Her great-grandchildren called her “Cookie Granny”. In addition to her activities in her church, she was active in the Order of the Eastern Star #382 of Rockwood and was Past Worthy Matron. Naomi worked at the Burlington Hosiery Mill in Rockwood for 35 years.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories:

Brother: Robert True (Joyce) of Bryant, AL

Her 2 sons: Dennis Irish (Nancy) of Knoxville, TN

Terry Irish of East Ridge, TN

Grandchildren: Lyle Irish (Patricia) of Knoxville, TN

Douglas Irish (Julie) of Ringgold, GA

Christopher Irish (Jennifer) of Rockwood, TN

Step Daughter: Bette Huskins (Eddie) of Lincolnton, NC

Great Grandchildren: Skye Irish, Parker Irish, Dylan Parrish and Ashley & Katie Berquist

Best Friends: Charlotte Hamby

Helen White

And numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Evans Mortuary. A Celebration of Life Service will follow on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. with Rev. Steve Foster officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to CADES, Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934 or to Pat Summit Foundation, 1932 Alcoa Highway, Medical Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Naomi Irish.

