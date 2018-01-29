Obituaries

Linwood Steve Butler Jr, Oliver Springs

Linwood Steve Butler Jr., age 70, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Saturday, January 27, 2017, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Butler was born May 23, 1947 in Raleigh, NC. He moved to a few different places before finally settling in Oliver Springs. He was a member of Corbin Hill Baptist Church.

Steve was a truck driver and a correctional officer. He loved tinkering with things, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Butler is preceded in death by his parents: Linwood Butler Sr. and Connie Elizabeth Jenkins Butler.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Faye Butler of Oliver Springs; by sons: Linwood Steve Butler III and Toby Lynn Butler and wife Denise both of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Tabetha Butler and Marilynn Jayne “M.J.” Butler; by siblings: Kenny Ray Jenkins, Debbie Ann Able, and Cindy Engle all of North Carolina; by a special friend, Rev. Mark Bass and by a host of extended family members.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Butler family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

