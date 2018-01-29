BBBTV12

Billy Joe Forrester, Harriman

Mr. Billy Joe Forrester, age 79 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Forrester was a 20 year-U. S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Retired Correctional Officer with the State of Tennessee Corrections with 24 +years’ service. He was Member of the Air Force Sargent’s Association. Above All he was a Devoted Husband, Step-Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was preceded in death by Parents: Joe & Nedra Forrester; Brothers: Thomas, Leslie, and Kenneth Forrester

He is survived by:

Wife: Nudoen Forrester of Harriman, Tennessee

Step-son: Yongvut Phankot of Thailand

Sister: Pamela Forrester of Kingston, Tennessee

Nephew: John Forrester of Harriman, Tennessee

Niece: Darlene Oswald of Georgia

Several Other Nieces, Nephew and Extended Family Members

Many Friends in the Roane County Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned, Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Billy Joe Forrester

