Obituaries

Jimmy R. Patterson, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jimmy R. Patterson, age 76 of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He worked previously for the city of Oak Ridge and Hooks Construction before retiring from Oak Ridge Memorial Park. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. His hobbies included fishing and camping. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Beulah Moore Patterson and sons, Timothy Patterson and Charles (Danker) Copeland.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hazel Phillips Patterson

Children, Tammy Patterson (Jackie Foster), Joe Patterson (Robin), Michael Patterson, all of Oliver Springs, Lisa Copeland, Clinton, Steve Copeland (Terri), Oliver Springs, Donna Lowe (Allen), Clinton, Diane Spears (Wayne), Harriman, Brenda Patterson (Rickie) Oliver Springs and Becky Seiber (Larry), Clinton.

23 Grandchildren

39 Great Grandchildren

And 1 Great great grandchild

One sister, Barbara Taylor (David) of Rocky Top

And a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and good friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of MMC and Amedysis Hospice for the kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Corbin Hill Baptist Church in Coalfield with Bro. Eugene Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Patterson Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

