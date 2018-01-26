Obituaries

Marvin Samuel “Sam” Sitzler, Harriman

Mr. Marvin Samuel “Sam” Sitzler, age 60, of Harriman passed away Thursday January 25, 2018 at his home. Sam retired from the Harriman Housing Authority after 40 years of faithful service.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Melvin Samuel and Sally Kate Trentham Sitzler.

And one brother: Gary Sitzler.

He is survived by one brother: Willis Lee Sitzler.

Two sisters: Linda Bingham and Brenda Vance.

Nieces and nephews: Michael and Deanna Hester, David Shane and Cassie Bingham, Amanda Moore, Susanne Bingham, and Holly Dennis.

Great nieces and nephews: Caitlyn and Matthew Hester, Rebecca and Tolly Reynolds, Erin, Trevor, and Tristan Moore, Gabby Dennis along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday January 29, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

