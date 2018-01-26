Obituaries

Hobert C. Longmire, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Hobert C. Longmire, 86, of Andersonville, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018. He was born on August 24, 1931, in Knoxville. Hobert was a life-long member of Andersonville United Methodist Church. He grew up on the family farm in Andersonville and continued raising dairy cattle, beef cattle, and tobacco there until retirement. In addition to being a farmer, he was a rural letter carrier for many years. NASCAR and antique tractors were his hobbies, but he was happiest when plowing his garden.

Survivors include wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Rosemary Archer; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Betsy Longmire; granddaughters, MaryKate and Mollie Longmire; twin brother, Hubert Longmire; sister, Rebecca Williams; nephews and nieces, Robert Longmire, Charlie Longmire, Catherine Longmire, Missy Snead, Charles Snead, Angela Dudney, and David Longmire; and special friends, Martha Morton and Jim Bullock. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Rose Longmire; brothers and sisters, Mayo Longmire, David Longmire, Mary Osier, Bobby Collier, Nancy Sword, Ruth Longmire, Elizabeth Lambdin; son-in-law, Robert Archer; and niece, Sara Longmire.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 28, 1:00-3:00, at Andersonville United Methodist Church. Funeral service and interment at Andersonville Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sara Longmire Memorial Scholarship Fund at Andersonville United Methodist Church.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, is serving the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

