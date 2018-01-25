Obituaries

Cathy Louise Edwards, of Rockwood

Mrs. Cathy Louise Edwards, age 63 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Roane medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Edwards was a Member of the Parkview Christian Church of the Living God in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was Retired Carpet Mender with Shaw Carpet Industries. She was preceded in death by Parents: Mansel Alford and Alma Louise Jones; Sisters: Barbara Jean Porter, Elizabeth Anne Davenport; Brothers: John Henry Jones and Roger Dale Jones

She is survived by:

Husband: James Allen Edwards

Children: Anthony Hughe Harvey, Anita Gale Seiber, Corbin Edwards

Brother: George Earle Jones

Sister: Annie Ruth Watson

Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, January 26, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to 12:00noon in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow at 12:00noon in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood with Bro. Nolan Moore and Bro. Steve Cantrell, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Cathy Louise Edwards

