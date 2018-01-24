Obituaries

Linda Fay Long Johnson, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Linda Fay Long Johnson, age 70, of Kingston passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1947 in Roane County and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was of the Baptist faith. Linda had worked at Jeans Restaurant as a cook for several years. She loved to paint and enjoyed reading, fishing and was also an animal lover. Preceded in death by her parents, William & Myrtle Murr Long; step-father, Jack Moore; brothers, Tommy Long and Billy Long; sister, Maurice Grigsby.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 52 years Roger Dale Johnson of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Richard & Tara Johnson of Kingston

Grandchildren Benjamin, Fiona, Talia and Emily

Sister Marietta Davis & husband, Carl of Kingston

Sister-in-law Rosie Denton & husband, Harold of Georgia

Brothers-in-law Ray Johnson & wife, Juanita of Ten Mile

Roy Johnson & wife, Nancy of Ten Mile

Rufus Johnson of Ten Mile

Special Friends Larry & Mary Ann Tilley of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 –12:00 pm, Friday, January at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, in the chapel with nephew, Rev. John Johnson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

