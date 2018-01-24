BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Wanda Gordon, Harriman

Obituaries

Wanda Gordon, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Ms. Wanda Gordon, age 76, of Harriman passed away January 23, 2018 at her home.  She loved flowers and working outdoors. Wanda was also liked square dancing and was a member of the 3 River Ramblers.

 

She was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Gordon Jr.

Parents: Archie and Helen Brazel Hawn.

 

She is survived by son and daughers-in-law: Willie & Carla Gordon

Daughter and son-in-law: Karen & Bobby Couch.

Four sisters: Mary Lou Edwards, Virginia Ferrell, Velma & husband Danial Manis, and Brinda Dyer all of Crossville.

Special Friend: James Polston.

Three grandchildren: Jaymi and husband Chip Bailey, Shawn and wife Leann Lowe, and Aaron Lowe.

Four great grandchildren: Keegan, Olivia, and Madeline Walker and Trey Bailey.

And many friends and loved ones.

 

The family will receive friends Thursday January 25, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning January 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: