Wanda Gordon, Harriman

Ms. Wanda Gordon, age 76, of Harriman passed away January 23, 2018 at her home. She loved flowers and working outdoors. Wanda was also liked square dancing and was a member of the 3 River Ramblers.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Gordon Jr.

Parents: Archie and Helen Brazel Hawn.

She is survived by son and daughers-in-law: Willie & Carla Gordon

Daughter and son-in-law: Karen & Bobby Couch.

Four sisters: Mary Lou Edwards, Virginia Ferrell, Velma & husband Danial Manis, and Brinda Dyer all of Crossville.

Special Friend: James Polston.

Three grandchildren: Jaymi and husband Chip Bailey, Shawn and wife Leann Lowe, and Aaron Lowe.

Four great grandchildren: Keegan, Olivia, and Madeline Walker and Trey Bailey.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 25, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning January 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

