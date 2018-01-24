Obituaries

Verda Carder Roberts,

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Verda Carder Roberts, age 69, passed away Monday January 22, 2018 Skyline Medical Center in Madison, TN. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going out to eat and spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Roberts.

Parents: Robert and Roxie Hurst Carder.

Brothers: Cecil Hurst, Edwin and Warren Carder.

She is survived by her three daughters: Anita O’Dell of Sevierville, Christina Glasgow of Westmoreland, and Roxanne Thompson also of Sevierville.

Four brothers: Edward, John, Robert, and Thomas Carder.

Sister: Martha Carr.

Either grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Along with a many other family, friends and loved one.

The family will receive friends Friday January 26, 2018 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Roberts family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

