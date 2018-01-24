Obituaries

Bryan Keith Hood, Clinton

Bryan Keith Hood age 50 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Monday, January 22, 2018 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Bryan was loved by many and had many friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, coaching, and giving young people opportunities they wouldn’t get if not for his help. He loved the Clinton Fire Department and his dogs. Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Ruby Peace; uncle, Carl Peace and cousin, Tracy Weaver.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Vanessa Hood of Clinton, TN; father, Junior Hood of Clinton, TN; mother, Joyce Hood of Clinton, TN; sons, Zach Hood and Dakota Hood both of Clinton, TN, Billy Johnson of England and many “adopted sons;” daughter, Indeah Hood of Clinton, TN; granddaughter, Kinleigh Hood of Clinton; aunt, Glenda McCollum and cousin, Sherry Weaver as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Bryan’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Bryan’s funeral service will be Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Tim Thomas officiating. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

