Pauline Tilson Smith, Oakdale

Ms. Pauline Tilson Smith, age 96 of Oakdale, passed away Monday January 22, 2018 at Wharton Homes in Pleasant Hill. She was a member of Rankins Chapel Baptist Church where she was the Sunday school teacher for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband: B.G. Smith.

Parents: Merley and Eva Tilson.

Brothes: Arvil and Willard Tilson.

Sisters: Dora Caulter, Mossie Steel, and Pearl Pittman.

Grandson: Clay Crochran.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bert & Teresa Smith.

Three daughters and sons-in-law: Rhema Alley, Sandra & Johnny Goldson, Betty & James Coffman.

Three sisters: Thelma Garner, Jo Adkisson, and Della Plemons.

Ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

And a host nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Graveside services will be Thursday January 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tommy Kilby officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Smith family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

