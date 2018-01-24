Obituaries
Pauline Tilson Smith, Oakdale
Ms. Pauline Tilson Smith, age 96 of Oakdale, passed away Monday January 22, 2018 at Wharton Homes in Pleasant Hill. She was a member of Rankins Chapel Baptist Church where she was the Sunday school teacher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: B.G. Smith.
Parents: Merley and Eva Tilson.
Brothes: Arvil and Willard Tilson.
Sisters: Dora Caulter, Mossie Steel, and Pearl Pittman.
Grandson: Clay Crochran.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bert & Teresa Smith.
Three daughters and sons-in-law: Rhema Alley, Sandra & Johnny Goldson, Betty & James Coffman.
Three sisters: Thelma Garner, Jo Adkisson, and Della Plemons.
Ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
And a host nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services will be Thursday January 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tommy Kilby officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Smith family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.