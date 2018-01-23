Obituaries

John David Lewis, Harriman

John David Lewis, age 55 of Harriman, Tennessee: It is with great sadness the family of John David Lewis announces his passing on January 22, 2018 at Roane Medical Center. David was born on July 31,1962 to John L Lewis and Agnes Lewis Rogers in Chicago Illinois. He attended Rockwood High School and Maryville College. David married his wife Kim in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on March 2nd 1989. He worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer for CNS Y12. David loved his family and his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,

David is preceded in death by his father John L. Lewis and mother Agnes Rogers.

He is survived by his wife Kim Lewis of Harriman.

Daughters: Andrea Lewis-Cochran and husband Kevin of Kingston.

Erica Lewis and fiancé Kyle Wolf of Harriman

Brothers: William “Butch” Smith of Ashland, Ohio

Gary Smith and wife Arlene of Rockwood

Sisters: Barbara Smith and husband Mike of Rockwood

Lori Lewis-Adamski and husband Barry of Appleton, WI

Granddaughter Aubrey Grace Lewis who had a special relationship with her “Bop”.

He is also survived by many special nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers: Mike Houston, Allen Morgan, Clay Freels, Mike Freels, Greg Hill and Jay Briggs.

Funeral arrangements are as Follows: Friday, January 26, 2018 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be at 7:00pm with Bro. Don Ezelle and Bro. Gary Hensley, officiating. Interment and Graveside Services will be held om Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of John David Lewis.

