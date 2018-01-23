Obituaries
Viola Seiber, Lake City
Viola Seiber, age 94 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Viola was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Daniel and Sally Riggs Seiber on June 5, 1923. Viola was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening, talking on the phone, and spending time with her family. Viola was a good mother and friend. In addition to her parents, Viola is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Albert Seiber and son: Ricky Ray Seiber.
Survivors:
Sons Archie Seiber and Gail Lake City
Jessie Seiber and Debbie Medford Community
Chet Seiber Lake City
Daughters Francis Mae Rains and Gary Lake City
Loretta Bowman and Terry LaFollette
Margie Haun and Barry Lake City
Brother Dewitt Seiber and Jean Oliver Springs
Sisters Dolena Carroll Oliver Springs
Cora Lea Duncan LaFollette
Pauline Daugherty Oliver Springs
Wilma Jean Bunch Coalfield
17 Grandchildren
39 Great Grandchildren
5 Great Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City with Rev. J.J. Patterson officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:30 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.