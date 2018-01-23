Obituaries

Viola Seiber, Lake City

Viola Seiber, age 94 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Viola was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Daniel and Sally Riggs Seiber on June 5, 1923. Viola was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening, talking on the phone, and spending time with her family. Viola was a good mother and friend. In addition to her parents, Viola is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Albert Seiber and son: Ricky Ray Seiber.

Survivors:

Sons Archie Seiber and Gail Lake City

Jessie Seiber and Debbie Medford Community

Chet Seiber Lake City

Daughters Francis Mae Rains and Gary Lake City

Loretta Bowman and Terry LaFollette

Margie Haun and Barry Lake City

Brother Dewitt Seiber and Jean Oliver Springs

Sisters Dolena Carroll Oliver Springs

Cora Lea Duncan LaFollette

Pauline Daugherty Oliver Springs

Wilma Jean Bunch Coalfield

17 Grandchildren

39 Great Grandchildren

5 Great Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City with Rev. J.J. Patterson officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:30 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

