Ardella Marie Hatmaker, Powell

Ardella Marie Hatmaker, age 72 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Powell. Ardella was born on July 6, 1945 in Sundial, West Virginia to the late Albert Cantley Sr. and Stella Monk. Ardella was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, bowling, and fishing. In addition to her parents, Ardella is preceded in death by siblings: Dewey Lee, Leonard, Danny, Rosa, Linda Sue, and Sybal Ann.

Survivors:

Husband Frank Hatmaker Powell

Daughters Vonda Lea Hatmaker Powell

Tina Marie Hatmaker Powell

Siblings Albert Jr. and Virginia Cantley Naoma, WV

Dennis and Carol Cantley Rock Creek, WV

Jerry Cantley Lickwater, WV

Patsy and James Cook Arnett, WV

Judith Cantley Powell

Honorary Great Grandchild Renee Faith Barba

Special Child Amanda Elkins

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Pine Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Pine Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Lynn Mowery and Rev. Buddy Long officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:30 AM to go in procession to Pine Hill Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

