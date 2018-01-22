Obituaries

Daisy Neil Goins, Oliver Springs

Daisy Neil Goins went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 21, 2018 after a lengthy illness.

Daisy was born February 25, 1939 to Dave and Cumile Jackson in Morgan County and later moved to Oliver Springs.

Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Cumile Jackson; by brothers, Floyd, Charles, Lawrence, J.L. and Jimmy Jackson; by sisters, Thelma Patterson and Madge Phillips; by son, Glen Miller and daughter, Melinda Jackson.

She is survived by sons, Randy (Debra) Miller and Terry (Brittany) Jackson; daughter, Thia Hudson. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, special niece and nephew, Rebecca and Allen Arwood.

Receiving of friends will be from 6-7 pm Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a service to follow with Rev. Perry Spurling officiating. Interment will be at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 am on Friday.

