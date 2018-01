Obituaries

David James Daugherty, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

David James Daugherty, age 67 of Clinton passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Summit View of Rocky Top.

He is survived by his son, Cody Daugherty of Rocky Top; brother, Greg Daugherty of Clinton; sisters, Sharon Daugherty Fox and Kathy Daugherty both of Clinton; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Becky Daugherty of Clinton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest