Obituaries
Maryann “Ghee” Newman, Oliver Springs
Maryann “Ghee” Newman of Oliver Springs TN joined her Heavenly Father on January 19, 2018.
She was born to Anthony Jago and Evelyn ” Kuberra ” in Duluth, MN on March 16, 1937.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and brothers , Robert and William Jago.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years , Walter A. Newman, son, Ronald L. Newman , daughter, Darlene R. Newman, sister, Kathy Jago Jeffers (Tom) , Grandchildren, Hannah and Rebekah Newman, Great Grandchildren, Sadie Pyles and Dawson Newman.
She was loved for her kindness and loving nature. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside services will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Hwy 61, on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 11:00 am with Pastor Matt Reed officiating.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Newman family.