Obituaries

Michael Muir, Ten Mile

Michael Muir, age 56 of Ten Mile, passed away on ​ ​Friday, January 19, 2018. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.​

