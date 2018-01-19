Obituaries

Dolores (Dee) Adkisson, Harriman

Dolores (Dee) Adkisson, age 88, of Harriman, passed away January 18, 2018, at Roane Medical Center. She was an active member of First Christian Church. Dee worked many years helping her husband at Adkisson’s Flowers, was a contributing columnist for The Harriman Record, and also owned her own boutique. She will be remembered for her joy of helping others by contributing to many charities and special causes.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George “Bill” Adkisson; parents, George and Norma Roy; grandson, Matthew Rittenhouse; brother, Grant Ervin Roy; and sister, Jacqueline Carlson.

She is survived by: Daughters & sons in law, Linda (Jesse) Rittenhouse of Harriman; Marta (Beryl) Nichols of Jasper, AL; Marilyn (Bill) Hyden of Sparta; and Julie (Anthony) Garland of Harriman; Son & daughter-in-law, Brad (Marsha) Adkisson of Harriman; Grandchildren, Jenny Beth (Scott) Guinn, Nathan (Brandi) Adkisson, Josh Adkisson, Ezekiel Nichols, Jessica Rittenhouse, Clay (Jaclyn) Nichols, Olivia Hardie, Taylor Hyden, and Anna Beth Garland; Great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Watson, Ethan Guinn, Cody Watson, Ella Guinn, Nova Lane Nichols, Vela Dae Nichols, Rook Nichols, Bishop Nichols; Brother, William “Bill” (Sally) Roy; Sister, Marilyn (Dick) Snyder; Sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Hafford and Rosie Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.

The family will receive friends at First Christian Church in Harriman on Saturday, January 20, 2018, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow with Josh Head and Joe Widner officiating. Graveside service will be Sunday, January 21, 1:30 p.m., in Harriman City Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Adkisson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

