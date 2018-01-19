Obituaries

Estel (Bud) Lige Steelman, Sunbright

Estel Lige Steelman known by everybody as “Bud” passed away at his home after a courageous battle on Thursday January 18, 2018.

Bud was born to Marvin and Edna (Williams) Steelman on July 4th, 1939 in Sunbright of Morgan County.

He was preceded in death by a large family of 6 brothers: Pete Steelman (Katie) of Sunbright, Jim Steelman (Jean) of Knoxville, Ramey Steelman (Wilda) of Marietta, GA, Randall Steelman (Wanda) and Roger Steelman of Oliver Springs, Glenn Williams of Sunbright. 3 sisters: Zena Hamby (Sim) of Dayton, OH, Joyce Houston (Sam) of Claxton, Jewell Cooper (Hayes) of Sunbright.

Bud was surrounded by a loving family: his wife Nancy who he shared a life with for over 56 years and 5 children who looked up to him from the time they could walk and hold his hand, Donna Seiber (Ed) of Petros, Greta Gulley (late Loyd), Connie Hicks (Mike), Christal Russell (William), and Leslie Steelman all of Oliver Springs. 9 grandchildren: Lindsey Seiber, Shawna Steelman and Casey Gulley, Felicia Webber, Samantha Russell, Megan Steelman and fiancé Denton Graham, Wesley Steelman, Leslie Bean, and Mylia Rae Hill. 7 great-grandchildren: Lucas and Lane Adcock, Kylie Jenkins, Jada Steelman, Chloe and Shaylynn Gulley and Tyler Burgess.

He is also survived by Talf Steelman (late Wanda) of Oak Ridge, a special close brother Dee Steelman (Barbara) of Oliver Springs, and many friends, family, nieces, and nephews.

Bud retired after 21 years working for Star/ J. Daniels Construction. He loved to hunt and fix up old cars and trucks. The most joy he got was family gatherings and spending time with all of the kids.

He loved life and tried to enjoy every minute he could. His kindness and willingness to help people made him loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Gary Massengill officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Steelman family

