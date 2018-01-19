Featured

Standoff in Kingston Ends with One in Jail

A domestic call turned into a stand-off this morning in Kingston. According to Kingston Police Chief Jim Washum, a man barricaded in his mobile home has ended as of 9am this morning. Washum stated that around 3am his officers were sent to a domestic call in a trailer at the former Browder trailer park now known as Sunny Springs mobile home park, off James Ferry Road, east of the city. A female and a 10-year-old child were being held against their will according to the Chief, and eventually allowed to leave the home after several hours of negotiations with the assistance of Sheriff’s deputies. Sgt. Brian Luttrel with the Kingston Police Dept. was injured at the scene after he slipped and fell on the porch on ice, after attempting to place handcuffs on the man when he finally came out and surrendered. Chief Washum said Sgt. Luttrel will be ok but was taken by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. The man, not yet identified, was taken to the Roane County Jail where he remains at this time facing several charges. Washum wanted to thank the sheriff’s department as well as other officers and emergency personnel for their assistance.

