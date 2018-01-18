Obituaries
Janice Carroll Lisenbee, Oliver Springs
Janice Carroll Lisenbee, age 63 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at her residence. Janice was born on February 25, 1954 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rulie and Ellen Byrge Carroll. Janice was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by two baby sisters, and grandson Gavin Rulie Benbeneck.
Survivors:
Husband Terry Lisenbee Oliver Springs
Son Barry Lisenbee and Cara Hagertown, MD
Daughter Jennifer Lea Lisenbee Oliver Springs
Grandchildren Haily Lynn Lisenbee
Sierra Nicole Lisenbee
Sabra Cheyenne Martin
Tyler Foust
Brother Larry L. Carroll Oliver Springs
Sister Lora Seeber and Wilker Oliver Springs
And many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park for Mrs. Janice’s graveside service.