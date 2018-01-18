Obituaries

Mary Ellen Whitehead, Lake City

Mary Ellen Whitehead, age 76 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. Mary was born on March 7, 1941 in Alabama to the late James and Ida Lammers Morgan. Mary enjoyed reading, studying her bible, walking, and being outside.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Whitehead, son, Dial Whitehead, daughter, Patricia Whitehead, sister Neal Acker, and brother, Leroy Morgan.

Daughter Vanessa Wyrick Lake City

Grandson TJ Wyrick

Granddaughter Kristie Clark and Thomas Chadwick

Great Grandchildren Tylor Byrne

Mickeala Byrne and Timothy Anderson

Great Great Grandchildren Nevaeh and Bryliegh Anderson

Sister Elizabeth Morgan Alabama

Brother Vernin Morgan Alabama

And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Pairs officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Fairview Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee on Friday, January 19, 2018 for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

