Timothy Duane Isham, Westel (Cumberland Co.)

Timothy Duane Isham, beloved brother, father and son passed away at the age of 55 on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. Tim was a longtime resident of the Westel Community in Cumberland County, Tennessee. He was born on February 1, 1962 in Rockwood, Tennessee to Ben and Mae Isham.

Tim was preceded in death by his father Ben and his mother Mae. Survivors include his son Elijah (Eli) Isham of Westel, sister Kay and husband Mitch Stripling of Westel, brothers: Ben Isham, Jr. of Oakdale, Joel and wife Amber Isham of Alabama, Scott and wife Kim Isham of Temperance, Michigan and nephews Boone and Levi Isham, Matt Stripling, and nieces Cyndy and Holly Stripling, Kyndall and Savannah Isham.

Tim was a faithful father to his son Eli and loved to cook. He spent over 30 years working for ArmStar and StonePeak, manufacturing stone and ceramic tile products. Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time in the serenity and beauty of God’s divine nature displayed among the mountains and streams of Eastern Tennessee. Among Tim’s many talents was his ability to capture the depth of God’s word in his artistic representations of biblical events. In his final days, Tim fought a long hard battle with cancer yet he found God’s peace and accepted His invitation to glory. Tim will be greatly missed, yet we know our loss is heaven’s gain.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Rex Ogle officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Saturday at Butler Family Cemetery in the Westel Community.

Burial will be at 1 pm on Saturday at Butler Family Cemetery in the Westel Community.

