Obituaries

Bro. Jack Stanford Hummel, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bro. Jack Stanford Hummel, age 74, of Kingston, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Fort Sanders Regional in Knoxville. He was born July 6, 1943 in Sunbury, PA. Jack served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era in the

United State Marine Corps. While attending bootcamp Jack accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and later went

into evangelism, sharing the word of God with many around the world. Bro. Hummel was a faithful member of Spoken

Word Tabernacle. He was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Jack was an avid

golfer but his greatest joy in life was talking about Jesus and sharing Christ with others. Preceded in death by his son,

Nathan Aaron Hummel; his parents, Jack Stanford Hummel, Sr. and Julia Rogers Hummel.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 Years Jean Ellen Hatfield, Hasleys, Penrod, Hummel of Kingston

Children Dorie Jameson of Charlotte, NC

Kathy Strunk and Peter of Tucson, AZ

Debra Coressel-Evans and Tim of Coward, SC

Dawn Congdon and Larry of Carthage, NY

Daniel Hummel and Pam of Muncie, IN

Elizabeth McMillan and Jon Eric of Charlotte, NC

David Hummel of Coward, SC

Daye Hummel and Tami of Kingston

Thomas Hummel and Jodie of Bangor, ME

Esther Goins and Jonathon of Kingsport

Sisters Julie Fetter & husband, Tom of Sunbury, PA

Janie Burns & husband, Lennie of Manheim, PA

Brother-in-law Jerry Hatfield & wife, Sandra of Ossian, IN

Special Friends Brad Everett & wife, Kim of Oakdale

Kimble Weir Christianson of Crossville

Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 11:30 AM at the East Tennessee Veterans

Cemetery Rotunda, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Inurnment will immediately

follow with full military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online register book

can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

