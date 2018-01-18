Obituaries
Katherine Metzger, Kingston
Katherine Metzger, age 63 of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.
She was born September 6, 1954 in Greeley, Colorado. Katherine worked as a legal secretary with Latham &
Watkins, LLP in Los Angeles for over 17 years and later moved to Roane County where she worked for local
attorneys. Katherine was very crafty and enjoyed scrapbooking and making jewelry. She also loved watching
the Red Skins play football and traveling to see her favorite country music artists, Tim McGraw and Kenny
Chesney, perform across the country. Preceded in death by her parents, Arturo Sanchez and Eva Hernandez
Sanchez.
SURVIVORS
Husband of 13 years Kerry Metzger of Kingston
Children Joseph Munguia of California
Art Munguia of California
Michael Munguia of Kingston
Sister Diane Sanchez of Texas
Brothers-in-law Timothy Metzger & Tammy of Texas
Nick Metzger of Ohio
Mark Metzger of Texas
Wayne Kirby of Texas
Sister-in-law Deanna Levernoi & Geno of Ohio
13 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19, 2018 at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses
in Harriman with Bro. Sterling Kaufman officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to
Fraker Funeral Home to help cover expenses. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.