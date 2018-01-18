Obituaries

Katherine Metzger, Kingston

Katherine Metzger, age 63 of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.

She was born September 6, 1954 in Greeley, Colorado. Katherine worked as a legal secretary with Latham &

Watkins, LLP in Los Angeles for over 17 years and later moved to Roane County where she worked for local

attorneys. Katherine was very crafty and enjoyed scrapbooking and making jewelry. She also loved watching

the Red Skins play football and traveling to see her favorite country music artists, Tim McGraw and Kenny

Chesney, perform across the country. Preceded in death by her parents, Arturo Sanchez and Eva Hernandez

Sanchez.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 13 years Kerry Metzger of Kingston

Children Joseph Munguia of California

Art Munguia of California

Michael Munguia of Kingston

Sister Diane Sanchez of Texas

Brothers-in-law Timothy Metzger & Tammy of Texas

Nick Metzger of Ohio

Mark Metzger of Texas

Wayne Kirby of Texas

Sister-in-law Deanna Levernoi & Geno of Ohio

13 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19, 2018 at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses

in Harriman with Bro. Sterling Kaufman officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to

Fraker Funeral Home to help cover expenses. Online register book can be signed at

www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

