Bert Pratt, Rockwood

Mr. Bert Pratt, age 87 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, Janaury16, 2018 at the Bridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Pratt was a Member of Rockwood Church of Christ in Rockwood. He was a retired Lawn care Operator. He was an Honorary Auxiliary Fireman for the City of Rockwood Fire Dept. He was preceded in Death by Parents: Arrie & Ella Pratt; Wife: Cordelia Pratt

He is survived by:

Several Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm; Graveside and Interment Services will follow at 4:00pm in the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Todd Houston, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bert Pratt

