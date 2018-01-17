BBBTV12

Bert Pratt, Rockwood

Mr. Bert Pratt, age 87 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, Janaury16, 2018 at the Bridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Pratt was a Member of Rockwood Church of Christ in Rockwood. He was a retired Lawn care Operator. He was an Honorary Auxiliary Fireman for the City of Rockwood Fire Dept. He was preceded in Death by Parents: Arrie & Ella Pratt; Wife: Cordelia Pratt

He is survived by:

Several Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm; Graveside and Interment Services will follow at 4:00pm in the Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Todd Houston, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bert Pratt

