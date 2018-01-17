Obituaries

Dorothy “Dot” Norman, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Norman, age 84 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at the Bridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. Dot was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired seamstress in the textile industry. She was preceded in death by Husband, Charles Norman, Sr.;

7 Brothers and 5 Sisters.

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, January 22, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Norman

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

