Melissa (Missy) Brown Newman, 41, of Kingston.

Mrs. Melissa Brown Newman, age 41, of Kingston, passed away Monday January 15, 2018 at her home. She was a 1994 graduate of Roane County High School. Missy earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech University, her Masters Degree from Tusculum College and her Ed.S from Lincoln Memorial University. During her career as an educator, Missy taught at Midway Middle and Kingston Elementary Schools in Roane County, and was active in the Teachers Union. Missy was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston where she was active with the AWANA’s. She also enjoyed coaching KGSA softball for many years.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dr. Walter and Mary Jo Huling, and Carl and Ola Brown.

She is survived by her husband: Willard R. “Tad” Newman.

Two daughters: Avery and Reece Newman.

Her parents: Louis E. and Melanie Brown of Kingston.

Her brother and sister-in-law: Louis W. and Laurie Brown of Coalfield and their children, Michael and Reilly.

Her mother and father-in-law: Raymond and Emma Newman of Lancing.

Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tyler and Robin Newman of Oneida and their children, Alex, Zach, Clari-Jane, Annalise and Nash, and LeAnne and Kevin Morrow of Knoxville and their children, Hunter, Heath and Hope.

Along with a host of aunts, uncles, and other family, friends and loved one.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 18, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Danny Thomas and Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Newman family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

