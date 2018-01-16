Obituaries

Betty Ann Engle, Rockwood

Betty Ann Engle, age 62 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center. Mrs. Engle was a Member of North Rockwood Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a retired Transcript Officer at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, February 3, 2018, Graveside and Interment Services will be held in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Ben Whittenbarger, officiating. Cremation Services are planned. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Betty Ann Engle

