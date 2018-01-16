Obituaries
Elizabeth Upham, Oliver Springs
Elizabeth Upham, age 80 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018.
Elizabeth was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Eleanor Hurt. For 19 years, she worked at Grahams Grill in Detroit before she moved to Oliver Springs in 1992. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Visitation will be from 12-1 pm on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Garvan Walls officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mt. Pisgah Print Shop.